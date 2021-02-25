NBA | Jazz thumps depleted Lakers

Utah Jazz manhandled NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday for a pitiless 114-89 victory.
Donovan Mitchell, headed for his second straight All-Star Game, scored a modest 13 points but added 10 rebounds and eight assists. All-Star French center Rudy Gobert and Jordan Clarkson scored 18 points apiece as six Jazz players scored in double figures in the dominant performance against Lakers.
Three-pointers galore
The Western Conference-leading Jazz made 22 three-pointers to the Lakers' eight, pulling away in the second quarter.
Lakers, without injured star Anthony Davis and guard Dennis Schroder — fell to 22-11 with their fourth straight defeat. LeBron James scored 19 points and sat out the fourth quarter with the game out of hand.
Lu Dort was the hero in Oklahoma City, draining a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer in the Thunder's 102-99 victory over San Antonio Spurs.
The results: Utah Jazz 114 bt LA Lakers 89; Miami Heat 116 bt Toronto Raptors 108; Indiana Pacers 107 lost to Golden State Warriors 111; Atlanta Hawks 127 bt Boston Celtics 112; Cleveland Cavaliers 112 bt Houston Rockets 96; Phoenix Suns 121 lost to Charlotte Hornets 124; Chicago Bulls 133 bt Minnesota Timberwolves 126 (OT); New Orleans Pelicans 128 bt Detroit Pistons 118; Oklahoma City Thunder 102 bt San Antonio Spurs 99.
