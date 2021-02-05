NBA | James on fire as Lakers bury Nuggets

LeBron James had a triple-double of 27 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds as Los Angeles Lakers rallied from a double-digit half-time deficit to pull away for a 114-93 victory over Denver Nuggets.
James recorded the second triple-double of the season and 96th of his career as the Lakers opened their five-game home-stand with an impressive come-from-behind win.
With his third basket in the third quarter, James surpassed Wilt Chamberlain (12,681) for number three on career field scores list.
In Philadelphia, Carmelo Anthony delivered a throwback performance, scoring 22 points as the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers stunned Eastern Conference juggernaut Philadelphia 76ers 121-105.
The depleted Blazers won despite an array of injuries that got worse earlier Thursday with the announcement that marquee player Damian Lillard was ruled out of the contest with an abdominal strain.
The results: Grizzlies 103 lost to Rockets 115; 76ers 105 lost to Trail Blazers 121; Hawks 91 lost to Jazz 112; Lakers 114 bt Nuggets 93; Mavericks 116 lost to Warriors 147.
