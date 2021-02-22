NBA | Ingram does the star turn for Pelicans

Surging ahead: Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram, right, brought his A-game into play against the Celtics on Sunday.

NEW ORLEANS

22 February 2021 05:51 IST

James Harden drives Nets to their sixth straight win

Brandon Ingram scored 33 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 34.4 seconds left in overtime, as the host New Orleans Pelicans overcame a 24-point deficit to defeat the Boston Celtics 120-115 on Sunday.

James Harden had 37 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists as Brooklyn Nets won its sixth consecutive contest, knocking off over host Los Angeles Clippers to complete a five-game road trip.

The results: Milwaukee 128 bt Sacramento 115; Atlanta 123 bt Denver 115.

Cleveland 101 lost to Oklahoma City 117; Orlando 105 bt Detroit 96.

Toronto 110 bt Philadelphia 103; New York 103 bt Minnesota 99.

LA Clippers 108 lost to Brooklyn 112; New Orleans 120 bt Boston 115 (OT).