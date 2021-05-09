NBA | Incredible Westbrook fuels Wizards

181st career triple-double ties with Robertson for the most in NBA history

Another historic night from Russell Westbrook helped Washington Wizards to a 133-132 overtime victory over the host Indiana Pacers on Saturday.

Westbrook notched the 181st triple-double of his career (33 points, 19 rebounds and 15 assist) on Saturday, tying Oscar Robertson for the most in NBA history. Roberston established his record during an NBA career from 1960-74.

“Man, it’s unbelievable,” Westbrook said of matching Robertson. “I take a lot of pride in doing everything that impacts winning, as much as I can leave it on the floor. To be in a conversation with Oscar, one I just want to thank him, because he set the stage.”

Bradley Beal scored 50 points for the Wizards but missed overtime with a hamstring strain.

But he and the rest of the Wizards are focused on the standings, where their narrow victory in a game that featured 33 lead changes saw them inch ahead of the Pacers into ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

The seventh through 10th-placed teams will compete in the play-in tournament for a berth in the playoffs proper.

Another hot show from Curry

Among other teams fighting for play-in spots, Golden State Warriors notched a 136-97 rout of Oklahoma City thanks to Stephen Curry’s 49 points in three quarters. The win kept the Warriors ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies in eighth place in the Western Conference.

It was Curry’s fourth game this season with at least 11 three-pointers, an NBA record. Warriors coach Steve Kerr was running out of superlatives for his superstar. “I don’t know how to describe it,” Kerr said.

Despite the defeat, the Spurs remained two games ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans for the final play-in spot.

Utah Jazz improved its Western Conference-leading record to 50-18 with a 124-116 victory over the Houston Rockets.

The Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers romped past already eliminated Detroit 118-104, while Brooklyn Nets had to battle for a 125-119 victory over Denver Nuggets that put it half a game ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks for second in the East.

The results: Denver 119 lost to Brooklyn 125; Utah 124 bt Houston 116; Toronto 99 lost to Memphis 109; Golden State 136 bt Oklahoma City 97; Portland 124 bt San Antonio 102; Indiana 132 lost to Washington 133 (OT); Philadelphia 118 bt Detroit 104.