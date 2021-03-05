Other Sports

NBA | Holiday’s buzzer-beater lifts Bucks

In the nick of time: Jrue Holiday shoots Bucks’ game-winning basket.   | Photo Credit: JUSTIN FORD

Milwaukee's Jrue Holiday drained a step-back jump-shot with two seconds remaining as the Bucks edged Memphis Grizzlies 112-111 on Thursday for a boost heading into the NBA All-Star break.

The Bucks notched up their sixth victory in seven games, led by 26 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists from two-time defending Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The results:

Phoenix Suns 120 bt Golden State Warriors 98; San Antonio Spurs 102 lost to Oklahoma City Thunder 107; Indiana Pacers 103 lost to Denver Nuggets 113; New Orleans Pelicans 93 lost to Miami Heat 103; Portland Trail Blazdrs 123 bt Sacramento Kings 119; Memphis Grizzlies 111 lost to Milwaukee Bucks 112; Boston Celtics 132 bt Toronto Raptors 125; Washington Wizards 119 bt LA Clippers 117.

