NBA | Holiday does the star turn for the Bucks

Utah dump Magic; Pacers outlast Spurs

Jrue Holiday turned a short jumper into a three-point play with 1:32 to go, then added a driving hoop 33 seconds later on Saturday night, allowing the visiting Milwaukee Bucks to stall a Sacramento Kings rally and pull out a 129-128 victory without MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo. Holiday’s personal five-point flurry capped a season-best, 33-point night.

Donovan Mitchell scored 22 points and led Utah’s 3-point barrage with six in a 137-91 rout of short-handed Orlando in Salt Lake City.

Utah set an NBA record with 18 3-pointers in the first half, passing the 2018 mark of 17 set by Golden State Warriors. Joe Ingles and Bojan Bogdanovic each scored 17 points as the Jazz won their ninth straight overall.

T.J. McConnell canned a jumper with the shot clock running out with 17.8 seconds to play in overtime as part of his 18-point performance as Indiana outlasted host San Antonio in overtime 139-133.

The overtime was tied at 130 with 3:46 remaining until Indiana pulled away, with Turner converting three free throws and McConnell hitting a pair of shots.

The results: Dallas 109 bt Washington 87; New York 125 bt Detroit 81; Miami 115 bt Cleveland 101; Philadelphia 122 bt Minnesota 113; Indiana 139 bt San Antonio 133 (OT); Utah 137 bt Orlando 91; Portland 133 bt Oklahoma City 85; Milwaukee 129 bt Sacramento 128.