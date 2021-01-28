NBA | Harris and 76ers hand LA Lakers its first road defeat

Brooklyn Nets scores an overtime victory over Atlanta Hawks

Tobias Harris drove in the final dagger as Philadelphia 76ers thwarted a late Los Angeles Lakers rally to hand the reigning NBA champion a first road defeat of the season — 107-106.

In a bruising heavyweight clash, the Eastern Conference-leading Sixers made a statement against the league-leading Lakers.

Triple-double

Joel Embiid scored 28 points, Ben Simmons notched up a triple-double of 17 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists and Harris, fed by Seth Curry, sealed the victory with a pull-up jump shot with three seconds remaining.

The Lakers, who had won a franchise-best 10 road games to start the season, nearly kept the streak alive despite trailing by 14 points in the fourth quarter.

The Lakers, down by 12 with 3:07 remaining, produced a 13-0 scoring run launched by Alex Caruso's finger-roll lay-up.

After three-pointers from Caruso, Dennis Schroder and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Anthony Davis gave the Lakers a 106-105 lead on a lay-up set up by LeBron James.

After a time-out, Sixers inbounded the ball with 11.2 seconds remaining. They got the ball to Harris, who drove left and fired. Davis' desperate heave from half-court as time expired was never close.

James, coming off a 46-point performance at Cleveland on Monday, led the Lakers with 34 points, Davis added 23 and Schroder had 16.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn Nets, with a big night from its big three, escaped with a 132-128 overtime victory over the Hawks in Atlanta.

Kevin Durant scored 32 points, James Harden added a double-double of 31 points and 15 assists with eight rebounds and Kyrie Irving added 26 points for the Nets, who won their third straight.

Sabonis shines

Indiana forward Damontas Sabonis delivered a triple-double of 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists as the Pacers beat the Hornets in Charlotte 116-106.

Sabonis was doubtful to start the game with a bruised left knee, but he showed no sign of trouble as he connected on nine of 10 shots from the floor, including two of three from three-point range.

Elsewhere, Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson scored 32 points each as New Orleans Pelicans overcame a 47-point performance by Bradley Beal to defeat Washington Wizards 124-106.

The results: New Orleans Pelicans 124 bt Washington Wizards 106; San Antonio Spurs 110 bt Boston Celtics 106; Atlanta Hawks 128 lost to Brooklyn Nets 132 (OT); Miami Heat 82 lost to Denver Nuggets 109; Philadelphia 76ers 107 bt LA Lakers 106; Toronto Raptors 108 lost to Milwaukee Bucks 115; Golden State Warriors 123 bt Minnesota Timberwolves 111; Phoenix Suns 97 lost to Oklahoma City Thunder 102; Utah Jazz 116 bt Dallas Mavericks 104; Charlotte Hornets 106 lost to Indiana Pacers 116; Cleveland Cavaliers 122 bt Detroit Pistons 107; Orlando Magic 107 lost to Sacramento Kings 121.