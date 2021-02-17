NBA | Harden and Harris bail Nets out

On the move: Brooklyn’s James Harden tries to drive past Devin Booker during his 38-points show against Phoenix

PHOENIX

17 February 2021 22:23 IST

James shines as Lakers’ fantastic road show continues.

James Harden amassed 38 points and 11 assists and Joe Harris added 22 points as the short-handed Brooklyn Nets rallied from a 24-point deficit to earn a 128-124 road victory over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

The 21-point, second-half comeback was the largest for the Nets since they joined the NBA in the 1976-77 season.

Jeff Green scored 18 points off the bench for Brooklyn and Tyler Johnson added 17 in his first start of the season.

The Nets, who were playing without Kyrie Irving (back) and Kevin Durant (hamstring), won their fourth straight game.

Jaylen Brown scored 27 points, Jayson Tatum had 21 points and eight assists as host Boston overcame a big night by Nikola Jokic (43 points) to beat Denver 112-99.

Kemba Walker added 17 points for the Celtics, who had lost four of their previous five.

In Minneapolis, LeBron James totaled 30 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists to lead Los Angeles Lakers, playing without injured star Anthony Davis, to a 112-104 victory over the host.

The Lakers, one of the NBA’s best road teams this season, won for the 13th time in 16 games away from LA and prevailed for the eighth time in their past nine games overall.

Lakers played without Davis, who is expected to miss multiple weeks after straining his right Achilles tendon on Sunday at Denver.

Zion Williamson scored 31 points as New Orleans salvaged the final game of a four-game road trip by winning at Memphis 144-113.

VanVleet excels

Fred VanVleet scored 33 points and added seven assists as visiting Toronto defeated Milwaukee in the opener of a two-game set 124-113.

Damian Lillard scored 31 points, including three 3-pointers in four possessions in the fourth quarter, to lift Portland past host Oklahoma City.

The results: Brooklyn bt Phoenix 128-124; Toronto bt Milwaukee 124-113; LA Lakers bt Minnesota 112-104; Portland bt Oklahoma City 115-104; Boston bt Denver 112-99; New Orleans bt Memphis 144-113.