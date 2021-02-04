NBA | George helps LA Clippers cruise past Cleveland Cavaliers

Antetokounmpo fuels Bucks over Pacers

Paul George bounced back from a sub-par contest (against Brooklyn Nets) and used it for motivation as Los Angeles Clippers beat Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday to avoid losing consecutive games for the first time this season.

Season high

George drained a season-high eight threes en route to 36 points as the Clippers crushed the Cavaliers 121-99 to remain the only team in the NBA not to have suffered back-to-back defeats.

Kawhi Leonard scored 24 points and Croatia's Ivica Zubac delivered 10 points and 16 rebounds off the bench for the Clippers, who finished 4-2 on the road trip.

In Milwaukee, two-time reigning NBA most valuable player Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered a triple-double of 21 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists to fuel the Bucks' 130-110 rout of Indiana Pacers.

Antetokounmpo connected on seven of eight shots from the field and seven of eight from the free-throw line, and the Bucks led from wire-to-wire, taking a 106-72 advantage into the final period.

Double-double for Doncic

Domantas Sabonis led the Pacers with a career-high 33 points and 12 rebounds, but Indiana, coming off Tuesday's 134-116 victory over Memphis Grizzlies, couldn't slow a Bucks team that made 21 three-pointers.

Elsewhere, Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway combined for 73 points to help Dallas Mavericks snap a six-game losing streak with a 122-116 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Doncic scored 27 points, posting his 11th double-double with eight rebounds and 14 assists.

The results: New Orleans Pelicans 123 bt Phoenix Suns 101; Cleveland Cavaliers 99 lost to LA Clippers 121; Miami Heat 100 lost to Washington Wizards 103; San Antonio Spurs 111 bt Minnesota Timberwolves 108; Atlanta Hawks 116 lost to Dallas Mavericks 122; Sacramento Kings 116 bt Boston Celtics 111; Chicago Bulls 103 lost to New York Knicks 107; Oklahoma City Thunder 104 bt Houston Rockets 87; Charlotte Hornets 111 lost to Philadelphia 76ers 118; Milwaukee Bucks 130 bt Indiana Pacers 110.