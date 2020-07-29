NBA finds life in the ‘Bubble’

Nearly four and a half months after the season was suspended because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the NBA is set to restart in a new format and a protected environment called the ‘Bubble’ on Friday.

The NBA and its players association decided to limit the number of teams to 22 — these include the 16 teams (eight per conference) in the playoff positions at the time of suspension and the six sides that are six wins or fewer behind the eighth seed in their conferences.

The league negotiated strict medical and access protocols for players, coaches and officials, who have been closeted in an isolation zone in the Walt Disney World complex near Orlando, Florida. No spectators will be allowed in the arenas — a loss in gate money — but the telecast of the seeding and playoff games is expected to shore up television revenue.

On Friday, after three weeks of training camps and scrimmages (practice), the seeding games will begin. The 22 teams will play eight games each to determine the playoff seedings. If the ninth-placed team in each conference is within four wins of the eighth seed, there will be a knockout ‘play-in’ between these two on August 15 and 16 where the No. 9 seed will have to win two head-to-head match-ups to take over the No. 8 spot. The playoffs will then commence in the regular format (seven-game series) on August 17, with the finals set to begin on September 30.

Main contenders

As things stand, the Eastern Conference’s Milwaukee Bucks, led by repeat-MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo, and two Los Angeles teams (Lakers, highlighted by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and Clippers, headed by reigning Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard) look like the main contenders.

The Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers from the East and the Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks from the West will certainly make a lot of noise in the playoffs.

The East’s standings seem a foregone conclusion with theWashington Wizards well behind eighth-ranked Orlando Magic. The Memphis Grizzlies occupy eighth place in the West, but the New Orleans Pelicans (boosted by rookie Zion Williamson’s return) and the Portland Trail Blazers (led by the diminutive guard Damian Lillard) have more than a puncher’s chance of getting the last slot.

The Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns can, in theory, make it to the post-season in the West, but the ‘Bubble’ for them is more an opportunity to develop players.