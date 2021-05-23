Other Sports

NBA | Durant leads Nets to a facile win

Lead role: Kevin Durant led from the front for Brooklyn Nets.  

Kevin Durant recorded 32 points and 12 rebounds to help Brooklyn Nets notch a 104-93 victory over visiting Boston Celtics in the opening game of the Eastern Conference first-round playoff series on Saturday.

Kyrie Irving scored 29 points and James Harden added 21 points, nine rebounds,eight assists and four steals for the second-seeded Nets. The contest was just the ninth in which Durant, Harden and Irving played together.

Middleton pulls it off

Khris Middleton’s pull-up jumper with 0.5 seconds left in overtime lifted host Milwaukee Bucks to a 109-107 win over Miami Heat.

Middleton led the Bucks with 27 points, while Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points.

In the Western Conference, Dorian Finney-Smith hit two late 3-pointers, one triggering a 7-0 burst that broke a tie and propelled visiting Dallas Mavericks to a 113-103 win over fourth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers.

The results: EC: Bucks 109 bt Heat 107 (OT). Bucks lead 1-0; Nets 104 bt Boston 93. Nets lead 1-0.

WC: Mavericks 113 bt Clippers 103. Mavericks lead 1-0; Trail Blazers 123 bt Nuggets 109. Trail Blazers lead 1-0.

