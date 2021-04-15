NBA | Doncic’s buzzer-beater does it for Dallas

Curry piles it on to help Warriors rout Thunder

Luka Doncic sank a stumbling, off-balance 3-point floater as time expired to give the Dallas Mavericks a stunning 114-113 victory over the host Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

Doncic scored 25 of his 29 points in the second half and finished with nine assists to help Dallas end a two-game slide. Grayson Allen matched his career best of six 3-pointers and scored 23 points to lead the Grizzlies, but he missed two free throws with 2.2 seconds left to set the stage for Doncic’s game-winning shot.

Stephen Curry scored 42 points in just three quarters of action, leading Golden State to a big 147-109 road win over Oklahoma City.

Joel Embiid scored 39 points to lift host Philadelphia past short-handed Brooklyn 123-117 and move into first place in the Eastern Conference with a third consecutive win.

Reggie Jackson hit a go-ahead 20-foot jumper with 2.8 seconds left as LA Clippers rallied from an 11-point deficit in the final five minutes and extended its winning streak to seven games with a 100-98 victory over host Detroit.

Westbrook on a roll

Russell Westbrook finished with 25 points, 15 rebounds, and 11 assists to move within 11 triple-doubles of Oscar Robertson’s all-time mark, while recording a sixth straight in Washington’s victory at Sacramento.

Julius Randle scored 32 points and led a 3-point barrage as New York won at New Orleans, while Caris LeVert scored 27 points to help Indiana hold off host Houston and win its fourth game in the last five. Nikola Jokic produced his 15th triple-double of the season as host Denver beat Miami.

The results: Milwaukee 130 bt Minnesota 105; Cleveland 103 bt Charlotte 90; Philadelphia 123 bt Brooklyn 117; Toronto 117 bt San Antonio 112; LA Clippers 100 bt Detroit 98; New York 116 bt New Orleans 106.

Orlando 115 bt Chicago 106; Indiana 132 bt Houston 124; Golden State 147 bt Oklahoma City 109; Dallas 114 bt Memphis 113; Washington 123 bt Sacramento 111; Denver 123 bt Miami 106.