NBA | Bucks take series lead

Los Angeles

02 July 2021 22:14 IST

Lopez does the star turn in the absence of Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks dominated Atlanta Hawks on way to a 123-112 win in game five of the NBA Eastern Conference finals on Thursday.

Brook Lopez had a season-high 33 points, Jrue Holiday had 25 points and 13 assists and Khris Middleton finished with 26 points and 13 rebounds for the Bucks, who grabbed a 3-2 series lead and are one win away from reaching the NBA finals for the first time since 1974.

Milwaukee won despite playing without two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is out with an injured knee.

Advertising

Advertising

He watched the game from the sidelines, standing with his teammates almost the entire game.

The result: Eastern Conference finals: Milwaukee Bucks 123 bt Atlanta Hawks 112 (Bucks lead series 3-2).