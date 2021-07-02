Other Sports

NBA | Bucks take series lead

Hey guys, watch! The Hawks defenders are left mere spectators as Bucks' Brook Lopez goes for a basket.   | Photo Credit: AARON GASH

Milwaukee Bucks dominated Atlanta Hawks on way to a 123-112 win in game five of the NBA Eastern Conference finals on Thursday.

Brook Lopez had a season-high 33 points, Jrue Holiday had 25 points and 13 assists and Khris Middleton finished with 26 points and 13 rebounds for the Bucks, who grabbed a 3-2 series lead and are one win away from reaching the NBA finals for the first time since 1974.

Milwaukee won despite playing without two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is out with an injured knee.

He watched the game from the sidelines, standing with his teammates almost the entire game.

The result: Eastern Conference finals: Milwaukee Bucks 123 bt Atlanta Hawks 112 (Bucks lead series 3-2).


