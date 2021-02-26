NBA | Bucks outlast Pelicans

Milwaukee

Antetokounmpo fetches team a fourth straight win

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 38 points, Khris Middleton added 31 and Milwaukee Bucks outlasted New Orleans Pelicans 129-125 on Thursday.

It was the fourth straight win for the Bucks, who finished their first half of the season in third place in the Eastern Conference.

Zion Williamson scored 34 points and Brandon Ingram added 23 for the Pelicans, who had won two straight.

Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving had 27 points and nine assists, James Harden scored 20 points and the Nets extended their longest winning streak since moving to Brooklyn to eight games with a 129-92 rout of Orlando Magic.

The Nets have the longest current winning streak in the NBA and their longest since a franchise record-tying 14-game run late in the 2005-06 season. They moved from New Jersey to Brooklyn in 2012.

In Memphis, Tyus Jones scored a career-high 20 points, and the defence held Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to sub-standard nights and the Grizzlies beat Los Angeles.

Dillon Brooks added 19 points for Memphis, and Jonas Valanciunas and Ja Morant had 16 each, with Valanciunas adding 15 rebounds. Jones was 9 of 11 from the floor, including 2 of 3 from outside the arc.

Leonard scored 17 points, and George and Serge Ibaka had 13 points each.

The results: Milwaukee Bucks 129 bt New Orleans Pelicans 125; Brooklyn Nets 129 bt Orlando Magic 92; New York Knicks 140 bt Sacramento Kings 121; Denver Nuggets 110 lost to Washington Wizards 112; Memphis Grizzlies 122 bt LA Clippers 94; Philadelphia 76ers 111 bt Dallas Mavericks 97.