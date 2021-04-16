NBA | Bucks’ balanced attack carries the day

Curry headlines Warriors’ win

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 15 points on return from a six-game injury absence as Milwaukee Bucks used a balanced attack to beat Atlanta Hawks 120-109 on Thursday in Atlanta.

Antetokounmpo finished well below his scoring average, but it didn't matter because he got plenty of help from his supporting cast as seven Bucks players finished in double figures.

Hawks star Trae Young, returning from a calf injury that sidelined him for two games, also finished with 15 points.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles fans took advantage of relaxed rules on attending sporting events. A limited number of spectators were allowed into Staples Center for the first time in over a year to watch Boston Celtics beat their Lakers 121-113.

Elsewhere, Stephen Curry once again carried the offensive load for Golden State Warriors, scoring 33 points in a 119-101 win over Cleveland Cavaliers.

The results: Cavaliers 101 lost to Warriors 119; Hawks 109 lost to Bucks 120; Lakers 113 lost to Celtics 121; Suns 122 bt Kings 114.