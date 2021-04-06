NBA | Booker shines for Suns

Irving to the Nets’ rescue again

Devin Booker scored a game-high 36 points, Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul recorded double-doubles as Phoenix Suns extended its winning streak to six games by edging host Houston Rockets 133-130 at home on Monday.

Booker sank four free throws in the final 37.8 seconds left and picked off a Jae’Sean Tate pass to seal the win.

Kyrie Irving scored 40 points, including a critical 3-pointer in the final minute, and Jeff Green made a pair of free throws with 3.7 seconds left to seal the host Brooklyn Nets’ 114-112 comeback win over the New York Knicks.

Doncic delivers

Luka Doncic tallied 31 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to lead host Dallas past Utah 111-103 for its fifth straight win.

Gary Trent Jr. drained a 3-pointer as time expired to lift Toronto over Washington 103-101 in Tampa.

The results:

Brooklyn 114 bt New York 112; Dallas 111 bt Utah 103; Toronto 103 bt Washington 101.

Cleveland 125 bt San Antonio 101; Detroit 132 bt Oklahoma City 108.

Minnesota 116 bt Sacramento 106; Phoenix 133 bt Houston 130.