NBA | Antetokounmpo propels Bucks

McCollum is the star as Trail Blazers pip Raptors

Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo shook off foul trouble to score 13 of his 22 points in the second half on Monday as Milwaukee Bucks pulled away for a 121-99 victory over Orlando Magic.

Antetokounmpo showed no signs of the back spasms that forced him out of the Bucks’ win over Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, adding six rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots.

Tight finish

It was a tight finish in Portland, where C.J. McCollum scored 30 points, including the game-winning pull-up jumper with 9.9 seconds remaining to give host Trail Blazers a 112-111 victory over Toronto Raptors.

Toronto's Pascal Siakam missed a floater in the closing seconds and the Blazers escaped with a victory after trailing by as many as 17 points. The Blazers posted their third straight win, despite losing center Jusuf Nurkic to a left quadriceps contusion in the first quarter.

In Charlotte, Gordon Hayward scored 28 of his game-high 34 points in the first quarter to fuel the Hornets' 109-88 victory over New York Knicks. It was the Hornets’ fourth straight victory — longer than any streak they put together last season.

Washington Wizards notched up its first home win of the season, downing Phoenix Suns 128-107. With star guard Russell Westbrook absent with a quadriceps injury, Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 34 points, eight rebounds and nine assists.

Postponements

The ongoing pandemic, meanwhile, forced the postponement of matches between Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans and Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls.

The results: Orlando Magic lost to Milwaukee Bucks 121-99; Washington Wizards bt Phoenix Suns 128-107; Cleveland Cavaliers lost to Memphis Grizzlies 101-91; Charlotte Hornets bt New York Knicks 109-88; Atlanta Hawks bt Philadelphia 76ers 112-94; Portland Trail Blazers bt Toronto Raptors 112-111; Sacramento Kings bt Indiana Pacers 127-122.