NBA Academy has to cooperate with Indian basketball more, says national head coach Veselin Matic

Indian basketball’s head coach Veselin Matic in Kochi during the Indian National League. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

The NBA Academy in India has been a blessing for young basketball players, opening many dream doors and taking them to countries like the USA and Australia to train and compete with some of the world’s best.

But it has also thrown up a big problem.

“In India, we have the NBA Academy which is working to develop basketball. But without our knowledge they are sending players out of India, so how will we play,” asked Veselin Matic, Indian basketball’s head coach, in a chat with The Hindu on the sidelines of the INBL here.

India’s Pranav Prince (19), scores during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 qualifiers match between India and Lebanon, at the Sri Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, in Bengaluru on August 29, 2022. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

“For example, we have Prince (Pranav), Amaan (Sandhu) and Princepal (Singh) out of India (they have gone to the US). They are all products from the NBA Academy we cannot use (for the national team). The NBA Academy has to cooperate with us more, we have to sit together and make a plan that is good for Indian basketball.

“I cannot say I’m unhappy (that they are going to the US), I’m just saying there should be a plan on how we can use the player.”

Unlike many other countries, India does not allow naturalised players to play for the national team so every player who goes abroad is a big loss.

Princepal Singh of Team Ignite looks on during practice on February 4, 2021 at the AdventHealth Arena in Orlando, Florida. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

“In women’s basketball, recently we had one player who was sent to the US by the NBA Academy. Later, she went for the Basketball Without Borders programme, had a good trip to Australia and after that she didn’t want to play for the national team. That is something that has to be controlled,” explained the 61-year-old from Serbia.

He feels Indian basketball needs a wider base for many bright faces to show up.

“We need to produce around 15 to 20 top-level players every year. That means we will have around 120 players in six to seven years. That is what we need.”

He feels the Indian boys’ runner-up position in the recent FIBA 3x3 under-17 Asia Cup would give the sport a big boost.

“That is something that gives us a great opportunity... 3x3 is excellent preparation for 5x5. You have a very short game, a very intensive game, every 12 seconds something happens,” said Matic who had earlier coached Iran and Lebanon.

“Athletically and in skill level and fighting, 5x5 is a different game but somehow I see the 3x3 as part of the 5x5. We have to combine both. And the 3x3 pro league (World Tour for men where an Indian team was in action recently) has helped because our players rankings are getting higher.”

He is confident the young bunch that is now coming up is part of the ‘new generation’ that should come good around 2025.