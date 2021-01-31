NBA | A dramatic Lakers win over Celtic

Lillards beats the buzzer to lift Blazers over Bulls

Anthony Davis scored 27 points to fuel Los Angeles Lakers, which ended a two-game losing streak in dramatic style on Saturday with a 96-95 victory over the Celtics in Boston.

A well-rested Davis, who sat out the Lakers’ loss to the Pistons in Detroit on Thursday with a bruised thigh, added 14 rebounds for the reigning NBA champions. LeBron James finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Jayson Tatum scored 30 points and pulled down nine rebounds for the Celtics and Jaylen Brown added 28 points.

It came down to the buzzer in Chicago, where Portland’s Damian Lillard drained a three-pointer as time expired to give the Trail Blazers a 123-122 victory over the Bulls.

Lillard finished with 44 points on eight three-pointers.

The results: Boston Celtics 95 lost to LA Lakers 96; Charlotte Hornets 126 bt Milwaukee Bucks 114; Miami Heat 105 bt Sacramento Kings 104; Dallas Mavericks 105 lost to Phoenix Suns 111; San Antonio Spurs 112 lost to Memphis Grizzlies 129; Golden State Warriors 118 bt Detroit Pistons 91 Chicago Bulls 122 lost to Portland Trail Blazers 123.