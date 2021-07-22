Navigating headwinds since Munich

22 July 2021 03:46 IST

India sent nine male sailors to six editions pre-Tokyo, but — unlike the four who have qualified for the 2020 Olympics — they made it to their respective Games through quotas.

Indian sailing made its debut in Munich 1972, with Soli Contractor and A.A. Basith finishing 29th in the Flying Dutchman class.

Farokh Tarapore and Dhruv Bhandari finished 17th in the 470 class at Los Angeles 1984. Tarapore then paired with Kelly Rao at Seoul 1988 to place 17th again in the 470 section.

Tarapore made his third successive Games appearance at Barcelona 1992, partnering Cyrus Cama. The pair finished 23rd.

Malav Shroff and Sumeet Patel represented India at Athens 2004 in the 49er class with a 19th-place showing. At Beijing 2008, Nachhatar Singh Johal finished 23rd in the Finn class.