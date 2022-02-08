Natl. junior and youth TT postponed

KOCHI

08 February 2022 03:01 IST

The National junior and youth table tennis championships, scheduled to be held at Alappuzha from February 22, have been postponed.

“The new dates are not confirmed yet but we are trying to host the championships by the end of March,” said Michael Mathai, the secretary of the Table Tennis Association of Kerala, on Monday. “And we will have only singles, there won’t be doubles or inter-State team events.”

