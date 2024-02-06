GIFT a SubscriptionGift
National wrestling | Malik downs Tushir, wins freestyle 74kg crown

In another match, 2022 World junior bronze medallist Sujeet Kalkal beat Rohit to take the 65kg title

February 06, 2024 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - JAIPUR

Y.B. Sarangi
Tough fight: Malik, right, edged past former World junior bronze medallist Tushir 5-4.

Tough fight: Malik, right, edged past former World junior bronze medallist Tushir 5-4. | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Naveen Malik overcame a robust challenge from Yash Tushir to win the men’s freestyle 74kg, one of the most competitive weight classes, in the National wrestling championships and put himself in a strong position for the Olympic qualifying spot.

Malik edged past former World junior bronze medallist Tushir 5-4 in a neck-and-neck summit clash, in which the latter gave a close chase despite hurting his right ankle early in the contest.

Tushir fought back to erase a three-point deficit, but Malik’s second takedown fetched him a crucial 5-3 lead. Tushir gave his best despite the pain but could manage to bridge only one more point as Malik escaped thrice from leg attacks.

In another competitive Olympic weight, 2022 World junior bronze medallist Sujeet Kalkal recorded five comprehensive wins to take the 65kg crown. He employed his swift attacks and fine defensive skills to convincingly beat Rohit 12-2 in the final.

Due to a large number of entries and a delayed start, the freestyle bouts continued well past midnight on the concluding day of the championships.

The medallists: Freestyle:57kg: 1. Rabul (Tri), 2. Arvind Kumar (WB), 3. Udit (RSPB), Kuldeep (Goa); 65kg: 1. Sujeet Kalkal (Har), 2. Rohit (SSCB), 3. Mangal (Guj), Anuj (Goa); 70kg: 1. Parveen (Har), 2. Sahil (Man), 3 Sharwan (SSCB), Naveen (Goa); 74kg: 1. Naveen Malik (SSCB), 2. Yash Tushir (RSPB), 3. Chander Mohan (Har), Rahul (Goa); 79kg: 1. Sagar Jaglan (RSPB), 2. Parvinder Singh (Man), 3. Sachin Mor (Tri), Vijay (A&N); 86kg: 1. Sanjeet (SSCB), 2. Rahul Rathi (Skm), 3. Munir Ahmed (J&K), Deepak (WB); 92kg: 1. Akash (RSPB), 2. Parveen (Har), 3. Neeraj (Man), Parveen Chahar (Chg); 97kg: 1. Vicky (Har), 2. Karandeep Singh Nahal (Pun), 3. Gaurav Baliyan (UP), Deepak (SSCB); 125kg: 1. Anirudh (RSPB), 2. Dinesh (SSCB), 3. Mahendra (Mah), Monu Dahiya (Del).

