National wrestling championships gets underway today

Veteran Narsingh keen to make an impact in the run-up to the Olympics

December 20, 2022 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM:

Y. B. Sarangi
Narsingh Yadav going through his practice routine ahead ahead of the National wrestling championship beginning at the Port Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

In the absence of several big names, such as Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Ravi Dahiya and World championships medallists Vinesh Phogat, Anshu Malik and Deepak Punia due to different reasons, World bronze medallists Narsing Yadav and Sarita Mor will be among the notable figures in the National wrestling championships, starting at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium here on Wednesday.

World under-23 champion Aman Sehrawat, World under-20 champion Antim Panghal and several up-and-coming athletes will look to leave their mark at the event, which will serve as the platform for the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to pick wrestlers for the National camp in the run-up to the Asian championships in March next year.

For 33-year-old Narsingh, who made his mark by winning the Commonwealth Games gold medal in Delhi way back in 2010, any event is an opportunity to get better.

“I have always nurtured the dream of winning an Olympic medal, but it has eluded me so far. My movements became slower due to the (four-year) gap (owing to a doping suspension). But I am trying to excel and compete in the Paris Olympics,” said Narsingh.

“It may be hard to maintain fitness with growing age and I may not be winning gold medals as of now, but I am sure my perseverance will take me to my goal,” added Narsingh, who competed in the National Games and the all-India police meet earlier this year.

For the first time, the WFI has waived the entry fees to enable the participation of wrestlers from underprivileged backgrounds. Besides, it has allowed only one team from a State or a unit.

The opening day will feature freestyle bouts followed by Greco Roman and women competitions.

