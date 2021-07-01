National u-10 chess put off till July 4

New Delhi

01 July 2021 05:00 IST

Owing to unresolved issues with the official online platform Tornelo’s server in Australia, the last four rounds of the National (under-10) open online rapid chess championship were cancelled on Wednesday and rescheduled for July 4,

According to an announcement by the All India Chess Federation, “The Tornelo Server is not taking the load and there are major network issues in Australia. We tried to fix the same on Tuesday night.

“However, the same issue occurred today. Considering the situation, we are forced to call off the rounds of the National (Under-10) Open for the day. The remaining rounds will be played on July 4, 2021.”

Advertising

Advertising

After seven rounds. Ethan Vaz, Reyan Mohammad, Sanyam Srivastava and Jval Saurin Patel shared the lead with seven points.