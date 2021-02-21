National TT championship | Top stars advance in contrasting style

Big scalp: Tamil Nadu’s Preyesh Raj upstaged 10th seed Jeet Chandra in a marathon.

Amalraj survives match-points; Preyesh Raj knocks out Jeet Chandra

Warming up ahead of the bigger battles, all the leading seeds expectedly advanced to the round of 32 but what came as a surprise was second seed G. Sathiyan dropping a game to Mizoram’s Jeho Himnakulhpuingheta in the National table tennis championship at Panchkula.

Sathiyan’s 4-1 victory came after defending champion Harmeet Desai won by a similar margin against Delhi-based Yashansh Malik.

Easily done

After top seed Sharath Kamal blanked Tamil Nadu’s Abinay Vijay Babu for the loss of just 20 points over four games, fourth seed Manav Thakkar was the only other top player to advance without dropping a game.

Former champion A. Amalraj, seeded nine, survived two match-points against Soumyadeep Sarkar before going through 12-10, 7-11, 7-11, 11-8, 11-9, 9-11, 14-12, but 10th seed Jeet Chandra was not so lucky.

Left-handed Preyesh Raj, a former National sub-junior champion from Tamil Nadu, upstaged Jeet 11-9, 11-6, 8-11, 11-13, 11-6, 11-9. Later, Preyesh's Statemate Ananth Devarajan almost took out Sourav Saha, seeded 14th.

After taking a 2-0 lead, Ananth could not keep up the momentum and let Saha escape with a 7-11, 8-11, 11-7, 11-5, 11-3, 6-11, 11-6 victory.

Comeback man Soumyajit Ghosh dropped two games to Mohammad Ali while another National champion Sanil Shetty dropped a game to Shankab Baruah.

Interesting match-ups

On Monday, when three rounds are scheduled, Sharath is expected to face Ghosh in a much-awaited quarter final clash. Last year, Ghosh had ended an off-colour Sharath’s campaign. Should Sharath avenge that loss, he could meet last year’s runner-up Manav Thakkar for a place in the final.

In the last quarter of the draw, Sathiyan faces a tough test Manush Shah in the third round. Manush had almost knocked out Sathiyan in the last edition of the championship. Sathiyan’s next rival could well be Sanil in the pre-quarterfinal. The winner of their contest could face Harmeet in the semifinal.