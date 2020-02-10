National Squash Championships | Ramit Tandon pulls out

Ramit Tandon, seeded two in the men's section of the ongoing SRFI-77th senior National Squash Championships, has pulled out of the event citing back injury.

Tandon, 27, was supposed to reach the city on Monday when news emerged that he had withdrawn from the Nationals.

Tandon, who is busy on the professional circuit, e-mailed the Squash Rackets Federation of India on Sunday that he had suffered a back injury, which required rest as per medical advice. Abhishek Pradhan of Maharashtra replaces him as the second seed.

Tandon said he injured his back while playing in the Pittsburg Open (January 22-26) and aggravated it in the Motor City Open in Bloomfield Hills, USA (Feb. 5-9).

The 27-year-old, ranked 52 in the world, said it was disappointing to miss the Nationals. “I wanted to play in the Nationals — it would have been my first — and most important I was keen to be a part of ISA’s 20-year celebrations. That's why I entered the event in the first place,” Tandon told The Hindu over phone.

It would be a two-and-a-half week recovery process, he said.

With the squad for the Asian team championships in Kuala Lumpur being picked at the Nationals, Tandon said he was keen to be part of the Indian team. “I would love to play for India. But, it is SRFI's call,” he said.

Qualification matches

Meanwhile, the Indian Squash Academy courts were a beehive of activity with two rounds gone through in men’s qualification. Around 87 matches were scheduled in the day.

The results (qualification, round two): Kanhav Nanavati (TN) bt Awdesh Yadav (Ser) 11-3, 11-5 (retd.); Suraj Chand (Mah) bt Pragun Khemka (TN) 11-3, 11-4, 11-1; Pran Praveen (Ker) bt Shravin Jain (TN) 11-1, 11-2, 11-4; Sujeet Kumar (Bih) bt Rajeev Kumar (Bih) 11-2, 11-1, 11-2; Chirag Surana (TN) bt Rahul Kumar Yadav (UP) 5-11, 11-4, 11-2, 11-6; Rounak Yadav (Ser) bt Suchit Kumar Singh (UP) 11-2, 11-5, 11-3; Pankaj Nagpal (Del) bt Shivam Agarwal (UP) 11-3, 11-1, 11-1; Cholarajan Nagaraj (TN) bt Ashvani Kumar (Chd) 11-1, 11-6, 11-4; Murukesh Mani (TN) bt Divyam Agrawal (MP) 11-6, 11-2, 11-2; Husain Lunavad (Guj) bt Lal Babu Ray (Bih) 11-0, 11-2, 11-0; S. Kavichelvan (TN) bt Suvidya Wankhade (Mah) 11-4, 11-5, 11-6; Sumit Kumar (Del) bt Shashank Yadav (UP) 13-11, 11-3, 11-6; Anuj Unadkat (Mah) bt Alankrit Singh (UP) 11-7, 11-8, 11-9; Anagha Basu (Jha) bt Zorawar Singh Saini (Chd) 11-7, 11-4, 11-9; Avinash Viswanathan (TN) bt Aman Mehra (Del) 11-7, 11-4, 11-7; Ashish Keskar (SR) bt Vishal Rana (UK) 7-11, 11-1, 11-5, 11-4; S. Sathya Narayanan (TN) bt Niwaran Chandra Kumar (Kar) 11-5, 11-6, 11-5.