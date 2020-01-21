National shotgun trials from today

Olympian Kynan Chenai will be one of the leading shooters competing in the National shotgun selection trials, scheduled to be staged at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, from Tuesday.

After the national championship, the shotgun shooters have already had one selection trial. They will have the second and third trials, with trap competition opening the action.

Two other leading trap shooters — former World Champion Manavjit Singh Sandhu and Prithviraj Tondaiman — do not figure in the list for the trials.

Shooters who have the required number of scores in national and international events, have the privilege to skip the trials.

Young shooters like Vivaan Kapoor, Manavaditya Rathore and the Asian Games silver medallist Lakshay Sheoran will be keen to climb the rankings list and be eligible for national duty in the main team.

Building their average

In the women’s section, Olympian Shagun Chowdhary, World Cup silver medallist Seema Tomar, Rajeshwari Kumari, Manisha Keer, Varsha Tomar, Kirti Gupta and Anam Basit will be some of the leading shooters in action, trying to build their average and represent the country.

Meanwhile, the first two sets of selection trials for rifle and pistol are scheduled to be held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, from January 24 to February 8.

The rifle and pistol trials are scheduled to start with the men’s air rifle and will also have competition in non-Olympic events like free pistol, standard pistol, centre fire pistol and rifle prone.