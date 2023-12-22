NATIONAL SHOOTING TRIALS | Sift Kaur Samra tops rifle 3-position with ease

December 22, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sift Kaur Samra was in dominant form as she topped the women’s rifle 3-position event yet again, with a score of 464.8 beating Olympian Anjum Moudgil by 3.1 points, in the National shooting selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range on Friday.

The Asian Games gold medallist and world record holder, Sift had topped qualification earlier with 595 out of 600, five points better than Bhakti Bhaskar who eventually placed fourth.

Priya was third ahead of Shreya Saksena, Surabhi Rapole, Ayushi Podder and Mahek Jatana.

In women’s 25-metre sports pistol, Rhythm Sangwan was in top form in the final, as she beat qualification topper and Olympic quota winner Manu Bhaker (590) 35-32. Olympian Heena Sidhu climbed to the third spot, overtaking Chinki Yadav, T.S. Divya, Simranpreet Kaur Brar, Abhidnya Patil and Olympian Annu Raj Singh.

Even though she had qualified for the final in the seventh place with a modest score of 578, Rhythm was able to assert herself in the strong field.

In men’s air rifle, Kiran Jadhav topped both qualification and the final with scores of 633.4 and 252.8 respectively. He beat Hriday Hazarika by 2.3 points in the final.

The results: 10m air rifle: Men: 1. Kiran Jadhav 252.8 (633.4); 2. Hriday Hazarika 250.5 (629.2); 3. Lagad Saurav Gorakh 2229.4 (629.0).

25m sports pistol: Women: 1. Rhythm Sangwan 35 (578); 2. Manu Bhaker 32 (590); 3. Heena Sidhu 27 (586).

50m rifle 3-position: Women: 1. Sift Kaur Samra 464.8 (595); 2. Anjum Moudgil 461.7 (588); 3. Priya 448.8 (587).