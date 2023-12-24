GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Divya sparkles in the air pistol final

December 24, 2023 05:23 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau
Manu, topper Divya and Anuradha emerged the best in women’s air pistol final on Sunday.

Manu, topper Divya and Anuradha emerged the best in women’s air pistol final on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

T.S. Divya made sparkling strides in the final to finish on top in women’s air pistol as the National shooting selection trials concluded at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Sunday.

The 28-year-old Divya qualified in eighth place, overtaking Olympian Yashaswini Singh Deswal and Yuvika Tomar on the count back after being tied on 574. She topped with 243.8, beating Manu Bhaker by 1.6 point.

Qualification topper Rhythm Sangwan (578) was placed fifth behind Anuradha Devi and Sainyam. The other finalists were Jasmin Kaur, Padma Devaram and Olympian Annu Raj Singh.

Hangzhou Asian Games gold medalist, 18-year-old Palak Gulia, missed the final by one point and was placed 14th with 573.

In men’s air pistol, Karan Sehrawat beat Shiva Narwal by 0.4 point for the top spot. Qualification topper and winner of the first trial, Olympian Saurabh Chaudhary (586), was fourth behind Kedarling Uchaganve.

Yogesh Kumar, Amit Sharma, Aditya Malra and Olympian Gurpreet Singh were the others to make the final.

The results: 10m air pistol:

Men: 1. Karan Sehrawat 243.0 (584); 2. Shiva Narwal 242.6 (583); 3. Kedarling Uchaganve 222.4 (585).

Women: 1. T.S. Divya 243.8 (574); 2. Manu Bhaker 242.4 (576); 3. Anuradha Devi 219.5 (577).

