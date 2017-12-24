National shooting championships: Manu stuns Heena

Teenage sensation Manu Bhaker (Haryana) handed a shock defeat to Olympian and former World No. 3 Heena Sidhu (ONGC) in the women’s 10m air pistol in the 61st National shooting championships at the National Games shooting range here on Sunday.

The prodigy pushed Heena to the second spot, after getting to the lead in the second round of the final competition.

In the final, Manu returned a record total of 242. 3 points and erased the old record of 240.8 set by Heena in Brisbane earlier this this year. Heena, on Sunday, had a card of 240.6 as she finished second.

Manu capped her sensational win with gold medals in both the junior and youth girls sections with National records, and annexed the junior 10m air pistol mixed team gold with Abhishek Arya.

The results (10m air pistol):

Women: 1. Manu Bhaker (Har), 242.3, NR, 2. Heena Sidhu (ONGC), 240.6, 3. P. Shri Nivetha (TN), 217.4 Junior girls: 1. Manu Bhaker (Har), 240.2, NR, 2. Mahima Turhi Agrawal (MP), 239.7, 3. Rabia Akbar Katikar (Mah), 214.6. Youth: 1. Manu Bhaker (Har), 240.5, NR, 2. Rabia Akbar Katikar (Mah), 236.4, 3. Harshada Sadanand (Mah), 216.4.

Mixed team: Seniors: 1.Amanpreet Singh/Shweta Singh (ONGC), 480.7, 2. Yashaswini Singh Deswal & Anmol Jain (Har), 480.5, 3. Anchal Pratap Singh Grewal & Harveen Sarao (Pun), 412.6. Juniors: 1. Abhishek Arya & Manu Bhaker (Har), 477.9, 2. Raj Yasha Singh & Kartikey (Raj), 475.6, 3. Abhishek Das & Mahima Agrawal (MP), 411.3. Youth: 1. Surinder Singh & Preetnoor Kaur (Pun), 465.1, 2. Lucky & Priya Raghav (Har), 464.4., 3. Aga Md. Zainul Abedin & Esha Singh (Tra), 406.0.