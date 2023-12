December 09, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - BHOPAL

Ankur Goel won the centre fire pistol gold on the count back after being tied on 573 with Harsimar Singh Rattha and Manav Singh in the 66th National shooting championship at the Madhya Pradesh Academy.

The results: 25m centre fire pistol: 1. Ankur Goel 573; 2. Harsimar Singh Rattha 573; 3. Manav Singh 573.