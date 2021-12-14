National Rifle Association of India to hold trials

To facilitate selection for international competitions

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) will conduct two sets of trials in rifle, pistol and shotgun in January, to facilitate the selection of national teams for the first set of international competitions next year.

The trials for the pistol shooters will be held at the Dr. Karni Singh Range from January 13 to 25.

Five days have been kept for women’s air pistol, and seven days for men’s air pistol.

The 25-metre rapid fire pistol will be held over four days, while all other pistol events including women’s sports pistol will be held over two days each.

The rifle and shotgun selection trials will be staged in Bhopal.

The rifle events will be held from January 7 to 19, while the shotgun events will be from January 14 to 23.

Shotgun WC

The first World Cup of the season in shotgun will be held in Rabat (Morocco) from February 7 to 18.

The first World Cup in rifle and pistol will be held in Cairo from February 26 to March 8.

Three other Shotgun World Cups will be in Nicosia (Cyprus), Lima, and Lonato (Italy) in March and April. The second World Cup in rifle and pistol will be held in Rio.

Two more World Cups featuring all the three disciplines will be held in Baku (Azerbaijan) and Changwon (Korea) in May and July.

The shotgun World Championship is scheduled in Osijek (Croatia) from October 12 to 25 while the World Championship for rifle and pistol will be held in Cairo from November 9 to 19.