National Rifle Association of India announces selection trials

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has announced a set of two selection trials for rifle and pistol to be staged in Vattiyoorkkavu Range in Thiruvananthapuram from January 25 to February 8.

Shooters who have achieved the qualifying scores in the prescribed events, including the National championship in progress in Bhopal, will be eligible to compete.

The scores from the trials will form the basis of selection for the National team for international competitions in the season ahead.

Shooters who have won the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award or the Arjuna award will be eligible to compete in the events, even if they do not have the minimum qualifying score.

Entries will be accepted only through the national federation’s online system.

Entries close at 9.30 p.m. on January 10. Thereafter, entries will be accepted with triple entry fee till 9.30 p.m. on January 15.

Copy of passport is must

The shooters will have to attach a copy of their valid passport while filing online entry, if they have not done so already.

All Olympic events will also feature finals, as per the international rules. The competition will start with air rifle for men on January 26. It will be followed by air rifle for women, men’s air pistol and women’s air pistol at the 10-metre range.

The two trials will be held successively in each event, and the pattern will remain the same even for the non-Olympic events like standard pistol, free pistol, centre fire pistol and rifle prone.

Entries will be ₹3,450 for the rifle 3-position event, ₹2,500 for air rifle and air pistol and ₹2,250 for other events.