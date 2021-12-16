National-ranking badminton from today

CHENNAI

16 December 2021 03:55 IST

Siril Verma and Priyanshu Rajawat are the prominent absentees in men's singles

The first National-ranking badminton tournament in nearly two years — the BAI Series Senior (men & women) tournament — will be held at the Fireball BA, Mogappair East, from December 16 to 22. The event will be held for men's & women's singles and doubles, and mixed doubles categories.

The tournament has received a record 2000 entries. Subhankar Dey (World No. 57) and Kiran George (77) will be the star attractions in the men' s singles category.

Prominent absentees

Siril Verma and Priyanshu Rajawat are the prominent absentees in men's singles. Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashmitha Chaliha Malavika Bansod, Ira Sharma are the top players in women's singles.

Sankar Muthusamy, Rithvik Sanjeevi, Sathish Kumar and Siddhanth Gupta will be the local players who have performed creditably recently at the International level. Their performance will be watched with interest.

The qualifying rounds will be held from December 16 to 19 and the main draw in all events will be from till Dec. 19 to 22.