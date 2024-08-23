National chess | Surya Shekhar Ganguly makes it seven wins in a row

Winning seven games on the trot in a chess tournament as strong as the National championship is not easy. But, Surya Shekhar Ganguly is in that kind of form.

ADVERTISEMENT

With four rounds remaining, he is on seven points, increasing his lead to one point on Friday. The top seed from Kolkata may have come down quite a bit from his peak rating of 2676 in 2016 – it now stands at 2583 -– but he is proving to be too good for his rivals at the RPS International School. His latest victim was fellow Kolkatan Sayantan Das.

Five players are following Ganguly on six points – defending champion S.P. Sethuraman, Diptayan Ghosh, Karthik Venkataraman, Aronyak Ghosh and Himal Gusain.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the top board, playing from the black side of Ruy Lopez opening, he got a superior position early on, and reached an advantageous knight-and-pawn ending. His passed pawn on the queenside helped him win in 64 moves.

On the second board, Deep Sengupta and Aronyak played out a 73-move draw from the English Opening. On the third, Sethuraman needed only 32 moves to beat C.R.G. Krishna in a Queen’s Gambit Declined game.

The day also saw 11-year-old Madhvendra Sharma holding N.R. Vignesh, a Grandmaster rated 506 Elo points above him.

Important results (seventh round): Sayantan Das (RSPB) 5.5 lost to Surya Shekhar Ganguly (PSPB) 7; Deep Sengupta (PSPB) 5.5 drew with Aronyak Ghosh (RSPB) 6; S.P. Sethuraman (PSPB) 6 bt C.R.G. Krishna (RSPB) 5; Diptayan Ghosh (RSPB) 6 bt S. Nitin (RSPB) 5; Neelash Saha (RSPB) 5 lost to Karthik Venkataraman (AP) 6; M.R. Venkatesh (PSPB) 5 lost to Himal Gusain (RSPB) 6; M.R. Lalith Babu (AP) 5.5 drew with Swapnil Dhopade (Mah) 5.5; Sriram Jha (LIC) 5.5 drew with Sankalp Gupta (Mah) 5.5; Abhijeet Gupta (PSPB) 5.5 bt Dinesh K. Sharma (LIC) 4.5; P. Iniyan (TN) 5 drew with Vignesh Adwaith Vemula (TS) 5; Mitrabha Guha (RSPB) 5.5 bt Shubhi Gupta (UP) 4.5; N.R. Vignesh (RSPB) 5 drew with Madhvendra Sharma (MP) 5; Mukund Agarwal (Guj) 4.5 lost to N.R. Visakh (RSPB) 5.5; J. Deepan Chakravarthy (RSPB) 5 drew with Samyak Dharewa (Ben).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.