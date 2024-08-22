GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
National chess championship: Surya Shekhar Ganguly is running a strong campaign for seventh title

Continuing the Bengali theme, Aronyak Ghosh and Sayantan Das are sharing the second position with 5.5 points each. Five rounds remain.

Published - August 22, 2024 10:11 pm IST

P.K. Ajith Kumar
Surya Shekhar Ganguly (left) took the sole lead in the National chess championship after beating Neelash Saha in the seventh round.

Surya Shekhar Ganguly (left) took the sole lead in the National chess championship after beating Neelash Saha in the seventh round. | Photo Credit: P.K. Ajith Kumar

Aronyak held defending champion S.P. Sethuraman to a draw in 31 moves of a King’s Indian Defence game, which had an opposite-coloured bishop ending on the second board.

On the top board against Ganguly, Neelash paid the price for making far too many weak moves in succession with his queen and rook in their Queen’s Gambit Declined game. Ganguly is too good a player to miss such an opportunity and had his opponent in a mating net. Black resigned on the 38th move.

Important results (sixth round):

Surya Shekhar Ganguly (PSPB) 6 bt Neelash Saha (RSPB) 5; Aronyak Ghosh (RSPB) 5.5 drew with S.P. Sethuraman (PSPB) 5.5; Karthik Venkataraman (AP) 5 drew with Diptayan Ghosh (RSPB) 5; G. Aakash (TN) 4.5 lost to Sayantan Das (RSPB) 5.5; Arjun Adireddy (TS) 4.5 drew with P. Iniyan (TN) 4.5; Sankalp Gupta (Mah) 4.5 drew with Utkal Sahoo (Odi) 4.5; B. Vignesh (TN) 4.5 drew with Mitrabha Guha (RSPB) 4.5; Vignesh Adwaith Vemula (TS) 4.5 drew with N.R. Vignesh 4.5; N.R. Visakh (RSPB) 4.5 drew with A. Balkishan (Kar) 4.5; Raihaan Zahid (TS) 4 lost to Deep Sengupta (PSPB) 5; Himal Gusain (RSPB) 5 bt Nihal Swarna (AP) 4; N.R. Jaidambareesh (TN) 4 lost to M.R. Lalith Babu (AP) 5; C.R.G. Krishna (RSPB) 5  bt Gyana Sai Santhosh (AP) 4; Swapnil Dhopade (Mah) 5 bt Prathamesh Sherla (Mah) 4; Puneet Verma (Pun) 4.5 drew with J. Deepan Chakravarthy (RSPB) 4.5.

