National boxing for elite men set to return

27 August 2021 05:19 IST

The National boxing championships for elite men will return this year after being hit by the COVID-19 pandemic last year. The event will be held at the Inspire Institute of Sports in Vijayanagara, Karnataka, from September 15 to 21.

Following the introduction of some new weight classes by the International Boxing Association (AIBA), the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has decided to hold competitions in 13 weight categories — 48kg, 51, 54, 57, 60, 63.5, 67, 71, 75, 80, 86, 92 and +92kg — instead of 10.

Besides, the BFI will bring back headguards for elite men if a proposal regarding this gets approved at its executive committee meeting on September 3.

The BFI has made a 72-hour negative RT-PCR report mandatory for all boxers, team officials and technical officials willing to participate in the championships. The use of masks is also mandatory at all places, except in the boxing ring.

The last date for entry by number is September 1 and by name is September 8.

Entries can be sent to emnboxing2021@gmail.com with a copy marked to rebecca.dsilva@inspireinstituteofsport.com.