National billiards and snooker from today

The Manisha-Vascon National billiards and snooker championships will get underway at the PYC Hindu Gymkaha from Saturday. Over 1000 cueists are expected to participate in the competitions to be held over 12 categories.

“By playing in the junior and senior events together, budding sub-junior and junior cueists can witness the top stars in action and learn a lot by watching,” said Rajan Khinvasara, president of the Billiards and Snooker Association of Maharashtra (BSAM), the organising body.

Devendra Joshi, secretary of Billiards & Snooker Federation of India (BSFI), informed that Ajay Rastogi, an international cuesports official, has been nominated the chief referee.

This is the fourth Nationals being organised by PYC, after 2009, 2012 and 2017.