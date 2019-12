National basketball championship | Railways overcomes Karnataka

Railways recovered from a slow start to beat Karnataka 93-78 in the men’s quarterfinals of the 70th National basketball championship at the Guru Nanak Dev Stadium here on Thursday.

Karnataka led 27-9 at the end of the first quarter, but Railways bounced back to lead 48-41 at half-time. Sahil top-scored with 23 points for Railways.

In the women’s quarterfinals, Punjab beat Telengana 72-65. The Punjab girls will meet the winner of the match between Kerala and Maharashtra in the semifinals.

The results: Men (quarterfinals): Railways 93 (Sahil 23, Lovneet Singh 22, Rajan Sharma 13, Gagandeep Singh 10) bt Karnataka 78 (M. Harish 26, Anil Kumar 19, Aravind Arumugam 11).

Pre-quarterfinals: Kerala 63 (Basil Philip 18, Rahul Sarath 15) bt Uttar Pradesh 55.

Haryana 87 (Vikas Kumar 31, Yudvir Singh 21) bt Chandigarh 85 (Ravi Bhardwaj 36, Amit 20).

Women (quarterfinals): Madhya Pradesh 64 (Nima Doma 22, Anjali Dhasmana 14, Norzom Bhutia 10) bt Dlehi 59 (Aparna Saini 18).

Punjab 72 (Harsimran Kaur 23, Anmolpreet Kaur 18, Rajandeep Kaur 18) bt Telengana 65 (Gulabsha Ali 23, Divya palanivel 20, Trittimol Josseph 10).

Pre-quarterfinals: Maharashtra 94 (Anshika Kanojha 23, Anishira Suzanne Pinto 22, Crina Menezez 13) bt Chandigarh 67 (Pinnri Nee Manoj 14, Aachal Ahlawat 12, Neeru 12).

Karnataka 54 (Lopamudra Thimmaiah 22, Varsha Nandinne 12, G. Chandana 10) bt Rajasthan 47 (Rasi Khatani 18, Shilpy Gehlhot 12, Asha Nayak 10).