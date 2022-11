National basketball championship | Delhi beats Uttarakhand, makes quarterfinals

November 29, 2022 07:24 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - UDAIPUR

Prince Tyagi (39) and Manik Ohlyan (22) did the bulk of scoring in helping Delhi to a 104-81 victory over Uttarakhand in a group-C league match of the 72nd National basketball championship at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium on Tuesday.

Delhi made the quarterfinals along with Tamil Nadu, Railways, Haryana, Punjab, Services, Kerala and Telangana.

In the women’s section, Railways, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharahstra made the quarterfinals.

The results:

Men’s:

Group-A: Punjab 82 (Amritpal Singh 20, Amjot Singh 20, Anmoldeep Singh 13) beat Gujarat 54 (Sahaj Patel 11, Kuldeep Tamaliya 11, Sagar Mori 10).

Telangana 80 (Nathan 20, M Raju 16, Gowtam 12) beat Maharashtra 71 (Sayyed 20, Navin 14, Raj Kalbhor 14).

Group-B: Services 94 (Mandeep Singh 16, Akhilesh Kumar 14, Ajay Singh 11, Magipal Singh 11) beat Kerala 70 (Sajesh 16, Sejin Mathew 13, Shanaz Muhammed 12, Rahul Sharath 12).

Madhya Pradesh 104 (Prakash Misra 25, Christopher Minhas 15, Rakesh Kumar Sharma 13, Surya Pratap Singh 12) beat West Bengal 93 (Raghav Sehgal 30, Arshdeep Singh 24).

Group-C: Tamil Nadu 115 (Muin Bek 20, M Aravind Kumar 19, Baladhaneswar 14, Lokeshwaran 12) beat Mizoram 64 (Vanal Thazhuala 22, Zonunsanga 11).

Delhi 104 (Prince Tyagi 39, Manik Ohlyan 22, Abhishek Tyagi 12) beat Uttarakhand 81 (Prashanth Rawat 25, Arjun Singh 18, Keshar Singh 17, Amandeep 11).

Women’s:

Group-A: Railways 109 (M Pushpa 18, Madhu Kumari 12, NIsha Sharma 12, Dharshini 10, Navaneeta 10, Poonam Chaturvedi 10) beat Karnataka 52 (Varsha Nandini 14, Pavani Sangwan 11).

Group-B: Tamil Nadu 65 (Sruthi 27, Shobhana 12) beat West Bengal 58 (Nivya Raj 21).

Group-C: Kerala 89 (PS Jeena 20, Stephy Nixon 19, Minnu Maria 14) beat Uttar Pradesh 59 (Sanju Yadav 22, Sruti Yadav 13).

Group-D: Maharashtra 78 (Abha Lad 19, Durga Dharamadhakari 17, Chaitali Bafna 13) beat Madhya Pradesh 37.

Delhi 74 (Raspreet Sidhu 22, Khushi Ahlawat 11) beat Odisha 59 (Lipramayee Satapathy 20, Anuradha Seth 11).