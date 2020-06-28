National badminton camp looks uncertain

The proposed National camp for shuttlers here from July 1 is unlikely to go ahead, according to a top official of the Sports Authority of Telangana State.

“The shuttlers may have to wait a little longer to return to the Academies. Given the mood after a review meeting of the top officials here on Sunday, it is highly unlikely that the Government will relax any of the restrictions,” the official told The Hindu.

“The Government might even reimpose the lockdown from next week given the growing number of COVID-19 cases,” said the official.

The SATS official revealed that no one from the Badminton Association of India had approached them regarding the National camp though, in all probability, it was going be held at the Gopi Academy. “We only came to know about it [camp] through the media. However, any decision in this regard should be in tune with the Government’s final call,” he said.

Many shuttlers are desperate to resume training after a three-month break due to the lockdown as most of them hail from the city.

On the other hand, the officials want to avoid a situation where a top athlete tests positive after the sports complexes are re-opened as there is no guarantee of someone not being affected by the virus despite the safety guidelines.