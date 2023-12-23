ADVERTISEMENT

National Badminton | A day of the young guns as Anmol proves too hot for Ashmita and Tanvi outlasts Isharani

December 23, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The 16-year-old and 15-year-old will vie for the women’s title; in the men’s semifinal, Tharun passes the Bharat test and Chirag stuns Kiran

K. Keerthivasan

Prodigy: The 16-year-old Anmol showed maturity beyond her age. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

The women’s singles finalists are just 16 and 15 at the 85th senior National badminton championships here.

On Saturday, the 16-year-old Anmol Kharb of Haryana, the reigning under-17 girls’ champion, showed confidence and maturity beyond her age to stun second seed Ashmita Chaliha of Petroleum 21-17, 21-19 while the 15-year-old Tanvi Sharma of Punjab overcame a spirited challenge from Assam’s Isharani Baruah to win 21-15, 20-22, 21-14.

Telangana’s M. Tharun, who faced his first big test, scripted a 21-11, 16-21, 21-19 victory over Bharat Raghav of Haryana in the men’s singles semifinals. Tharun, seeded fourth, will face Chirag Sen of Indian Railways after the latter produced an outstanding display to get past second seed Kiran George of RBI 21-18, 21-18. Bharat was subdued throughout the first game and only in the second period of the second half did he start attacking with vigour.

In the third, Tharun led 20-17 but received a yellow card for delaying things. At 20-18, he protested a line call and hit a forehand long. Just when it looked like he would lose his cool, Tharun finished the contest with a forehand crosscourt winner. Chirag made too many unforced errors in the first game as he took time to settle down. He, however, found his rhythm when it mattered most and entered his maiden final.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Exceptional effort

It was an exceptional effort from Chirag to keep a player of Kiran’s calibre quiet. The former’s smashes were mostly on target, rattling the latter.

In the women’s semifinal, Anmol pushed Ashmita to all corners of the court. She was dictated most of the rallies from the back of the court and was also sharp at the net. Ashmita made it worse for herself by committing too many unforced errors. Barring a few powerful crosscourt smashes, she couldn’t do much and made an exit.

The results (semifinals):

Men: Singles: M. Tharun (TS) bt Bharat Raghav (Har) 21-11, 16-21, 21-19; Chirag Sen (Rlys) bt Kiran George (RBI) 21-18, 21-18.

Doubles: P. Vishnuvardhan Goud & G. Krishna Prasad (TS) bt Hariharan Amsakarunan & R. Ruban Kumar (TN) 21-16, 21-12; K. Pruthvi Roy & Suraj Goala (Asm) bt P. Naveen & V. Lokesh (TN) 21-12, 21-16.

Women: Singles: Anmol Kharb (Har) bt Ashmita Chaliha (Pet) 21-17, 21-19; Tanvi Sharma (Pun) bt Ishrani Baruah (Asm) 21-15, 20-22, 21-14.

Doubles: Ritika Thaker & Simran Singhi (Mah) bt P. Amrutha & Pranjal Prabhu Chimulkar (Kar) 21-11, 21-11; Priya Devi Konjenbgam & Sruti Mishra (UP) bt Mrunmayee Deshpande & Prerana Alvekar (Mah) 21-13, 21-11.

Mixed doubles: Dhruv Kapila (Pun) & Tanisha Crasto (Goa) bt Deep Rambhiya & Akshya Warang (Mah) 21-11, 21-13; Nitin Kumar & Navdha Manglam (Del) bt H. V. Nithin (Kar) & K. Maneesha (RBI) 10-21, 21-18, 21-19.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US