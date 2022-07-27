Other Sports

National anti-doping bill passed in Lok Sabha

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi | Photo Credit: PTI
The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI July 27, 2022 20:57 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 18:06 IST

The Lok Sabha passed the National anti-doping bill on Wednesday, to provide a statutory framework in the form of legislation for prohibition of doping in sports in the country.

Already, the National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) has been performing anti-doping measures as per the World Anti-Doping Agency norms. It was felt that legislative powers would lend teeth to stop doping.

The passing of the bill, which was introduced by Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur in December last year, would help in the establishment of the National Board of Anti Doping in sports, with competent and independent personnel.

Among others, the bill attempts to achieve, time-bound justice to athletes, apart from enhancing cooperation among agencies in fighting doping.

It is also an attempt to reinforce India’s commitment to fulfil international obligations for clean sports.

More than anything, the bill would help in establishing a robust, independent mechanism for anti-doping adjudication.

The bill also would lend legal sanctity to the functioning of NADA and National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL).

It is expected to lead to the establishment of more dope testing laboratories in the country.

It is also felt that the legislation would help in academic research and manufacture of things related to anti-doping.

