Natekars focus on second innings

NSF joins hands with Pine Labs to help retired sports persons

Natekar Sports and Fitness has joined hands with Amrish Rau of Pine Labs to provide a second innings for retired sports persons.

The idea is to channelise the sporting talent, “Players who have demonstrated the highest levels of commitment, passion, integrity and ethics to achieve success,” says the pinelabs website as the venture attempts to guide the athletes who wish to make the transition from sports to the corporate world.

Trying to help

“We have done a lot of things over the last 20 years. We have been trying to help athletes and this project is very close to our heart,” said Arati Natekar, the former national women’s tennis champion.

With husband Gaurav Natekar busy with commentary on TV for the Tata Maharashtra Open, Arati was quite happy to recall the fine role played by the legendary Nandu Natekar in helping sports persons and sowing the seeds for the project.

“There are a lot of opportunities and we will be happy to guide the athletes to different fields like sales, technology, marketing, human resources and operations, depending on their interest and skill set,” said Arati.

Will be trained

Athletes and para athletes, in any sports and games, in the age group of 20 to 45 years, who have played at the national level for a minimum of one year, and retired recently, are eligible to apply. The selected candidates will be given technical training and on the job training to succeed in their chosen role.

Once the application is made online, Pine Labs and Natekar Sports & Fitness would contact those chosen and counsel them.

Even though there are no strict educational requirements, candidates who have completed 12th standard would stand a better chance of selection. Further details can be had on the web portal pinelabs.com/second-innings.