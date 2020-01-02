Narendra breaks meet record

Mangalore University’s Narendra Prathap Singh broke the men’s 10,000m meet record on the opening day of the 80th National inter-university athletics championships here on Thursday.
The 22-year-old clocked 29:42.19s, bettering the old record of Mangalore’s R. Kumar Patel (29:45.81) set in 2018.
Sonune Poonam of Savitribai Phule Pune University won the women’s 10,000m gold in 36:00.32.
The results:
Men, 10,000m: 1. Narendra Prathap Singh (Mangalore) 29:42:19s MR, OR 29:45.81; 2. Kisan Tadvi (SSP Pune) 30:57.12; 3. Yadav Santosh (Calcutta) 30:57:29.
Women, 10,000m: 1. Sonune Poonam (SSP Pune) 36:00.32s; 2. K.M. Amrita Patel (MG Kashi Vidyapeeth) 36:01.98; 3. Sonika (Maharshi Dayananda, Rohtak) 36:02.04.
