Nakamura saves opener in set four

NEW DELHI

17 August 2020 23:02 IST

On Sunday, after Carlsen won the first game, Nakamura bounced back to clinch the third. He won the first blitz game by catching Carlsen in a well-known trap.

Hikaru Nakamura’s famed defensive skills denied Magnus Carlsen what appeared a certain victory a victory in the first game of the fourth set of their title-clash in the $300,000 Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour Finals on Monday.

Nakamura hit back after losing the first game on Sunday to take the third set for a 2-1 lead in best-of-seven final, was staring at a similar start on this day until Carlsen missed out on a great opportunity to take the lead and settled for a draw.

Thereafter, Carlsen slowly conceded ground to Nakamura, Eventually, with his king in some danger, Carlsen took a draw in 62 moves, following perpetual checks.

Advertising

Advertising

On Sunday, after Carlsen won the first game, Nakamura bounced back to clinch the third. He won the first blitz game by catching Carlsen in a well-known trap. The World champion resigned in just 22 moves.

Needing to win the second blitz game, Carlsen was close to victory. But Nakamura defended the position spectacularly despite being low on time. The resultant draw gave the set and a one-set lead to Nakamura for the second time in three days.

The results: Final: Set Four, Game One: Carlsen drew with Nakamura. Set Three: Nakamura bt Carlsen 3.5-2.5. After three sets: Nakamura leads Carlsen 2-1.