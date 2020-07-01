Naga Jothi shocks Rashmi, wins title

Naga Jothi stunned two-time world champion and favourite Rashmi Kumari with a strong performance in the women’s final of the World online carrom challenge.
It was a close fight, as Naga Jothi wound up with 37 points, as against 39 by Rashmi, but Jothi’s white slam cut the points tally by five points, and improved the margin of victory.
The tournament featured four Ultimate slams, 22 white slams and 75 black slams. The best ultimate slam award went to Srinivas, while the best white and black slams awards were bagged by Sandeep Deorukhkar and S. Appoorwa.
In the men’s final, K. Srinivas was in roaring form as he unleashed a white slam and four black slams to outclass Riyaz Akbar Ali.
Having cleared the eight boards with 21 misses, Srinivas, an officer with the Indian Oil, had a net score of 4, as 17 points were knocked off owing to his slams.
