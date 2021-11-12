My sports journey started after the Asiad: Krishna Nagar

Para shuttler Krishna Nagar thrilled at getting Khel Ratna

Indian para shuttler Krishna Nagar, who won a gold medal in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, feels his sports journey began only when after the 2018 Asian Games, where he won a bronze.

“In 2017, 2018 I had nothing. I didn’t have money to play a National tournament even. But now everything is there I cannot describe the feeling. I feel my journey started after the Asian Games,” said Krishna.

Krishan, who will, along with 11 other athletes, be given the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award on Saturday is excited to receive the prestigious award.

“My dreams are getting fulfilled gradually. It’s a proud moment. I first won gold, then I was selected for Khel Ratna Award. It feels good. said Krishna

“My family is very happy with the respect being bestowed on them. Just want to imagine what it would like to be felicitated by the President of India,” he added.