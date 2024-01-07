My perspective towards everything changed [during the sick leave]: Vaishali

January 07, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Grand Master (GM) R. Vaishali on Sunday said that the sick leave she took from chess after last year’s World Cup helped her light-heartedly approach her games and thus achieve great results.

“There was this thing that I had to get the GM title, a lot of pressure. After the World Cup, I got severely sick. For, like, two months I had to cancel many tournaments and training.

“I was just at home. I think somewhere there, I was taking everything lightly. I started taking a lot of things casually.

“The tournaments I played after that went well. I think I started enjoying the game, that moment. I started enjoying the little things around. Somewhere I think the perspective towards everything changed. I think that helped a lot,” she said over phone after the Group e4 function here where she was felicitated.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Grand Swiss, I didn’t at all expect that I would win. I had a desire to become the World Champion. But I didn’t expect to get to Candidates this soon!

“When I was playing Grand Swiss, I think no one knew about it. It was after the result, that people came to know. But Candidates is not like that. Everyone will be watching. So, I think there’ll be pressure once the thing starts. I mean once we get closer to it. But at the moment I’m more excited for it,” she added.

Talking about the impact of her GM title for and the modern state of Indian women’s chess, she said: “After some 10-11 years, we are getting one more Grand Master in women’s chess. So, definitely, this is a very good start. Like, someone has to do (something). I’m very happy that I did! Now, I’m very sure we’ll be having many more Grand Masters in women’s chess. I’m very happy that I’m the start for it!”

“In the last 5-6 years, it (Indian women’s chess) has grown a lot. I mean we are slowly getting tournaments where there’s equal prize money for men and women. These are the things that will get more women players competing professionally.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.